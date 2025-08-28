Brahmaputra erosion threatens Dibrugarh, locals seek urgent action from CM

Dibrugarh, August 28: Residents along the Brahmaputra and its adjoining areas have raised an urgent plea to the Chief Minister of Assam, seeking immediate intervention to address the alarming scale of river bank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

In a formal petition, through the District Commissioner here, the Flood Erosion Resistance Struggle Forum has voiced deep concerns over escalating erosion that now poses a grave threat to lives, infrastructure, and heritage in the region.

The letter, signed by Binod Kedia, president of the Forum, has highlighted that severe erosion is occurring across multiple vulnerable locations stretching from Dibrugarh City to Dhola Hatighulee. According to the Forum, while the Water Resources Department has been attempting to control the erosion by placing geo-bags, the measures have proven insufficient in curbing the rapid degradation of riverbanks.

The situation has worsened significantly since 2021, when the rivers Siang and Dibang reportedly changed their courses, intensifying the pressure on the south bank of the Brahmaputra.

"This has caused relentless damage not only to Dibrugarh but also to several neighboring villages, tea estates, and has posed serious threat to the infrastructure including Mohanbari Airport and the Dinjan Army Cantonment," it said

Several localities - such as Maijan, Nagaghulee, Oakland, Rohmoria, Balijan, Rongmala, and Bindhakota - have been identified as erosion hotspots, with land loss and displacement escalating with each monsoon season.

The petitioners emphasized that the historic significance of Dibrugarh, coupled with recent developmental efforts undertaken by the government, is under serious threat.

"Unless both the Siang and Dibang rivers are redirected to their original courses, it will be impossible to effectively combat this crisis," the letter states.

Residents and stakeholders are now calling for decisive and long-term measures, including hydrological interventions and scientific river management strategies, to safeguard the affected communities and preserve one of Assam's oldest and most culturally rich cities.

The petition concluded with a heartfelt appeal to the Chief Minister, urging the State government to treat the issue as a top priority and initiate immediate, sustainable solutions to protect the south bank of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya to Dibrugarh.