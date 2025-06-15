Brahmaputra erosion devours 35 bighas of tea estate land in Dibrugarh's Chabua

Dibrugarh, June 15: Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and State Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday paid a visit to the erosion-affected areas of North Balijan and Bogoritolia in Chabua.

The Brahmaputra had swallowed the embankment and washed away some two-km-long geotextile bags that were installed along the river for erosion protection. About 35 bighas of the tea garden land of Balijan tea estate also went into the bosom of the river in the past two weeks due to massive erosion.

After inspecting the affected areas, Union Minister Sonowal and Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika assured the people that the State government will make every effort to check the erosion at the site and protect the land and properties of the people from being eroded.

“During this monsoon, only temporary anti-erosion measures can be initiated. But once it is convenient, we will immediately go for the permanent solution,” Hazarika stated.

Earlier, the residents of Balijan area organised a special community puja on the banks of the river, invoking the river goddesses to protect their land and properties. They also offered sacrifice to the deities. Sukram Bakti, one of the organisers of the puja, said that the people are going through a traumatic experience due to the fear of being displaced.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, the local community here proposed to invoke the river goddesses for help. We therefore organised a community puja and offered sacrifice, pleading to the river deities to redirect the course of the river causing erosion and flood in the area. If the river flow is directed to the centre of the river, we believe our fear of losing land, properties, livelihoods or getting displaced will be dispelled,” said Bakti.