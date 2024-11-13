Brahmaputra Board headquarters to get central planning, project management units

Guwahati, Nov. 13: The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, chaired the meeting of Brahmaputra Board's 13th High Powered Review Board (HPRB) and inaugurated the two-day Spring- shed Management Workshop 2024 in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The high-powered meeting reviewed initiatives to advance the Brahmaputra Board's strategic goals, including a strategic transformation plan, recruitment and deputation policy reviews, remote work provisions, basin and sub-basin master plan assessments, and effective utilization of EFC-approved river basin management funds.

Several key decisions were made to enhance the Board's operational capacity. Plans were approved to establish a Central Planning Unit (CPU) and Project Management Unit (PMU) at the Board's headquarters for better oversight and project execution.

Additionally, specialised cells focused on information technology, artificial intelligence, data management, media and communication, monitoring and quality management, GIS and remote sensing, and international cooperation will be created to build institutional expertise. The minister emphasised the urgent need for a national commitment to water conservation.

He noted that the Prime Minister has consistently prioritised water conservation, a call that has now become the need of the hour.

The high-level meeting was attended by senior officials and ministers responsible for water resources and related sectors from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Earlier in the day, the two-day Spring shed Management Workshop, organised by the Brahmaputra Board, was inaugurated by the Minister which brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for spring preservation and sustainable water resource management, underscoring the Union Government's commitment to innovative water conservation.

The workshop aimed to promote sustainable water resource management and address the growing challenges faced by springs, which serve as essential drinking water sources for many communities.

Dr Ranbir Singh, Chairman, Brahmaputra Board, underscored the vital role played by springs as lifelines for communities and noted their increasing vulnerability. He emphasised that the workshop marked a significant step toward addressing these challenges.

- By Staff Reporter