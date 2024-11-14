Brahmaputra Board, Assam govt launch programme to rejuvenate drying natural springs in NE

Guwahati, Nov 14: Natural springs are lifelines for people living in hilly areas, but unfortunately, natural springs are drying up for various rea- sons. That is why, the Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with the concerned State Governments of the North East states and technical experts, have launched a programme to rejuvenate the drying springs and revive the dried-up ones, Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board, Dr Ranbir Singh said.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the Brahmaputra Board Chairman said that springs are natural discharges of groundwater and they play a crucial role in the lives of people living in the hilly areas. He pointed out that the springs are the only source of potable water, while, a number of places of worship are also located near the springs. That is why, mention of springs is often found in literature.

Unfortunately, the majority of the springs are facing threats because of human activities, and some of them have dried up. Dr Singh pointed out that deforestation, soil erosion, constructions in the recharge areas of the springs, etc, are mainly responsible for the present state of affairs and that prompted the Brahmaputra Board to take the scheme to rejuvenate the springs in the North East states including Sikkim. He pointed out that even Cherrapunjee, which receives the highest rainfall in the world, faces water scarcity in the winter season because of a lack of adequate steps to rejuvenate the springs and save water during the rainy season.

Even while implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, spring water is used to supply water to households and when springs dry up, people will not get water. When the water of the springs gets dirty, people will get contaminated water.

On the steps that need to be taken to rejuvenate the springs, Dr Singh said that the first step would be to ensure that the natural recharge points of the springs are protected and no construction work is allowed in the area. Underground water levels should not be allowed to dwindle at any moment and even pits or retention walls can be constructed to prevent wastage of water. He also suggested that community participation is also a must to protect the springs.

Sikkim virtually depends on spring water and the state has already launched a project named Dhara to protect the springs. Meghalaya has also launched a survey and identified 9,000 springs and similarly, other states will have to come up with schemes to protect the natural springs.

On the steps that need to be taken to rejuvenate the springs, Dr Singh said that the first step would be to ensure that the natural recharge points of the springs are protected and no construction work is allowed in the area. Underground water levels should not be allowed to dwindle at any moment and even pits or retention walls can be constructed to prevent wastage of water. He also suggested that community participation is also a must to protect the springs.

Sikkim virtually depends on spring water and the state has already launched a project named Dhara to protect the springs. Meghalaya has also launched a survey and identified 9,000 springs and similarly, other states will have to come up with schemes to protect the natural springs.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury