BPF's Suddho Basumatary files nomination from Sidli for upcoming by-polls

Chirang, Oct. 25: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate, Suddho Kumar Basumatary, filed his nomination from the Sidli constituency on Friday for the upcoming by polls.

Basumatary is set to have a face-off against Nirmal Kumar Brahma from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) from the Sidli Assembly constituency.

Notably, Basumatary is the Central Vice President of the BPF.

Addressing the press before filing his nomination, Basumatary said, “I am going to file the nomination for the upcoming by-polls at the request of the public and at the interest of the party.”







AT Photo: BPF's Suddho Basumatary files his nomination from the Sidli constituency for the Assembly by-polls

On being asked about the margin by which Basumatary is going to win the Assembly by-polls, he said, “I cannot say the margin with which I will win the elections. I do not want to gloat about winning by a margin of a certain number of votes. The public’s outpouring of love and blessings for me makes me confident that I will get more votes and win the elections.”

Former Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohillary said, “The UPPL has quoted, saying that they will win the election by a margin of 70,000 votes; whereas, we at the BPF have calculated that we will win by a margin of 80,000.

Talking about the development brought in Sidli by Hagrama Mohillary, Basumatary said, “Ever since the independence of the country, for decades there was no development in this region. We did not have roads, schools, or colleges. It was only after Hagrama Mohillary constituted the BTC that within 15 years the development infrastructure like roads and educational institutions came up in this area.”

Mohillary said, “In the last 17 years, the BPF has reigned over the area and has ensured a lot of peace. The people have seen it all. UPPL and Pramod Boro has not done anything in the area for the last 4.5 years. He has only constructed the speed breakers on the road to Kokrajhar.”

On being asked about other political parties in the region being a threat to the BPF, Basumatary said, “The BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) has been created for the development of our people. Only regional parties are required here. National parties have no work here. The UPPL may be a regional party but they are in alliance with the NDA, which is a national party. Hence, the UPPL has no work here. They will not be able to work here in the future. As a regional party, it is only the BPF. The BPF has worked in that tune and we are not afraid to put in the work. It doesn’t matter how much force is applied by Delhi, Dispur, and Kokrajhar to remove the BPF from here. The people are determined to being the BPF into power.”