BPF’s policy body names Hagrama Mohilary BTC chief; oath-taking set for October 3

Kokrajhar, Sept. 27: Keeping up with his prophecy made a week before the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll results, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary will take oath as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the council on October 3.

A day after registering a sweeping victory in the BTC polls, the BPF decided the date during its first Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting, chaired by Mohilary, was attended by all newly elected members and senior leaders.

“Everyone is aware of yesterday’s BTC election results where BPF was victorious. Today, we have organised our policy making body meeting before forming the government," he told the press, post the meeting.

The party would meet Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 28 to stake claim to form the council and extend invitations to the swearing-in.

“We welcome cooperation from all political parties. Our responsibility is to fulfill people’s expectations. Land rights (mattir patta) will be among our first priorities,” Mohilary added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that he will be attending the oath-taking ceremony and Governor Acharya is also expected to be there.

The PMB began with a minute’s silence in memory of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg and martyrs of the Bodoland movement. In its resolutions, the body also decided to pay homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma before the swearing-in.

The party unanimously chose Mohilary as the Leader of the Legislature Party in the BTC with Rihon Daimari as Deputy Leader, Derhasat Basumatary as Chief Whip and Maheswar Basumatary as the Secretary.

Responding to questions on alliances and CM Sarma offering support, he said BPF would work with any party that respects the interests of the BTC people. “If Congress supports us, we are happy. If BJP looks after our people’s needs, we are also happy to work with them,” he remarked.

The BPF swept the Council polls securing 28 out of 40 seats. It's arch rival, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), won seven, while the BJP could manage only 5.