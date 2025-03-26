BPF will win; UPPL lacks strength to fight BTC polls alone: Hagrama Mohilary

Chirang, Mar 26: Bodoland People's Front (BPF) president and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, has exuded confidence in his party’s victory in the upcoming BTC polls, asserting that the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will struggle without its alliance with the ruling coalition.

Addressing a gathering at Bathou Kherai Resort in Chirang’s Samthaibari on Wednesday, Mohilary took a swipe at BTC Chief and UPPL president Pramod Boro, suggesting that his party lacks the strength to contest alone.

“The BJP is playing independently; let’s see if UPPL can win this time. Pramod Boro does not have the courage to contest the elections alone. He might win if luck favours him, or he could end up with nothing,” Mohilary said.

In a significant political development, 19 members of UPPL, including former BPF vice president Dinesh Basumatary, rejoined the BPF on Wednesday.

Mohilary claimed that Basumatary had left BPF under pressure but realised that he could not work within UPPL.

“Basumatary returned to our party. He was forcibly taken by UPPL leader Kampa Borgoyari. After joining UPPL, Basumatary, found out that they can’t work together, which is why he rejoined our party,” said Mohiliary.

Earlier on March 22, UPPL leader Kampa Borgoyari had earlier stated that if necessary, the party would contest the BTC elections independently.

He highlighted that BTC elections have historically been fought through alliances, from the first elections in 2005 to the most recent in 2021.

“For the greater interest of BTC and its people, BPF and UPPL must stand together. There is no alternative to unity. If we fail to unite, our dream of a fully developed BTC will remain unfulfilled,” Borgoyari said, advocating for a unified front.

With the BTC elections approaching, both BPF and UPPL are adjusting their strategies amid changing alliances and political shifts.