BPF weighs contesting seats beyond BTR, signals fight for all 15 BTR constituencies

Guwahati, Feb 3: The Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is exploring the option of fielding candidates from a few constituencies located outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.

In an interaction with The Assam Tribune, senior BPF leader and MLA Durga Das Boro added that the dominant view prevailing within the party is that it should also contest all the 15 constituencies falling within the geographical boundary of the BTR.

Boro said that the BPF is keen to maintain the momentum from the victory secured by the Mohilary-led outfit in last year’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

“We are in full election mode. Only three-four months have passed since we came to power in the BTR after securing a comprehensive victory in the BTC elections. We are working to sustain the momentum. We are ready for the Assembly polls. However, some issues, like selection of candidates, have to be sorted out. In addition, our political stand was different before the BTC polls. At that time, we were not with the NDA. But now we are a part of the NDA. Obviously, there has to be some recalibration in our electoral strategy,” he said.

Boro said that senior NDA partner BJP could seek a share of the 15 seats located in the BTR.

The highest policy-making body of the BPF has authorised Mohilary to take a decision regarding seat sharing for the Assembly polls.

“BJP will no doubt seek at least two or three constituencies in the BTR. Our party chief Hagrama Mohilary has been given full authority to take a decision on seat adjustment. But most members of our policy-making body have suggested that the BPF should contest all the 15 Assembly seats falling under the BTR. Besides, there is also a view that for strategic reasons, we should also contest in around five seats outside the BTR where our party has a good organisational presence and support base. Our senior leaders believe that this option could also be explored,” Boro said.

He discounted the likelihood of any dispute with the BJP over sharing of seats.

“The alliance issue will be resolved amicably to the satisfaction of both the BPF and the BJP. Our party chief Hagrama Mohilary will take a correct decision and all members of the BPF have full faith in our leader and will abide by whatever is decided by him. Formal talks with the BJP are likely after February 10 and the candidate selection process will be done after that,” said Boro.

He exuded confidence about the ruling alliance sweeping the Assembly polls in the BTR by winning all 15 seats.

Boro said that the BPF will enter the fray with development of the BTR and Assam as whole as the main electoral plank.

“The NDA will form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. In the BTR, the trend that emerged in last year’s Council polls will be maintained,” he said.

Boro reiterated that the BPF will have no truck with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which was in power in the BTR between 2020 and 2025, and continues to be a constituent of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led ministry in Dispur.

“We have, in fact, heard that the UPPL is in touch with the Congress. All the 15 Assembly seats in the BTR will be in our kitty. The UPPL failed on all fronts during the five years they were in power in the BTR. They did not take any steps to implement the BTR Accord,” he said.

Boro said the that BPF administration in the BTR will formally begin rolling out schemes from February 10 to fulfil its five major electoral promises, including provision of financial assistance to unemployed youths, hiking old-age pension, and offering assistance to self-help groups.