BPF unveils 22 names in first list of candidates ahead of BTC polls

Kokrajhar, Aug 5: In a significant development ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Tuesday released its first list of 22 candidates vying for key constituencies. The party’s strategic deployment of candidates across the region is seen as a crucial move to reclaim political ground in the BTC.

According to the sources, the list was finalized at a high-level meeting of the Policy Making Body (PMB) of BPF held at Barama in Baksa district on Tuesday. Top BPF leaders, including party president Hagrama Mohilary, were present in the meeting.

The list features several prominent faces, including Mohilary himself, who is contesting from Debargaon and sitting MLAs Rabiram Narzary (Kachugaon) and Rihon Daimary (Bhairabkunda). Other notable candidates include Moon Moon Brahma (Parbatjhora), Prakash Basumatary (Dotma) and Dhiraj Borgoyary (Sobaijhar).

The BPF’s candidate list reflects the party’s efforts to strengthen its base in the region. With 18 seats still to be announced, the party is expected to release the list of its remaining candidates in the coming days.

The BTC elections are shaping up to be a closely contested battle, with several parties vying for power. The BPF’s move is seen as a bid to consolidate its position and win the trust of the people.