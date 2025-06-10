BPF to go solo in all 40 BTC seats; Hagrama dares UPPL's Pramod Boro to contest alone

Chirang, June 9: At a key Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party meeting in Nichima Block of Amtek in Chirang district, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary made it clear that the party would contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections independently, reiterating the party's stand of going solo across all 40 constituencies.

"We have no alliance with anyone. We are confident of winning at least 25 seats this time. We’ve said from the beginning that BPF will fight alone, and we will stick to that. Let others be clear too. Ask Pramod Boro if he can contest alone, he won’t be able to give a straight answer because he’s secretly talking to both BJP and Congress. What kind of politics is that?”, Mohilary questioned sharply during his address.

He also took a strong dig at United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) chief and BTC Chief Executive Member Boro, claiming that the CEM is facing internal pressure and political instability.

“Now Pramod is crying. He knows he cannot go it alone. We won elections before, and we are ready again. Only once did we lose, and this time we will bounce back stronger,” Mohilary added.

One of the major highlights of the meeting was Mohilary’s scathing criticism of UPPL’s recent job announcements. He alleged that the jobs advertised by the UPPL lack financial clearance from the Assam government’s finance department, branding the move as a “political stunt to extract money” from hopeful candidates.

“UPPL's job advertisements are a scam. There is no financial approval behind them. Every department might have vacancies, but without financial clearance, how will salaries be paid? These are unpaid jobs and nothing else. It’s just a trick to deceive candidates and siphon off money,” he said.

Meanwhile, all three major constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)—to go solo in the upcoming election.

While the BJP has already declared candidates in all 40 BTC constituencies, the AGP on May 28 confirmed it would independently contest 10 seats.

The UPPL, has said that the party is fully prepared to go solo if the situation demands. Notably, no single party has ever secured victory in BTC elections without forming alliances.