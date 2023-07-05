BPF protests delimitation move, Hagrama blames ABSU & UPPL

Kokrajhar, Jul.5: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Wednesday staged a two-hour dharna program at Kokrajhar Govt. HS & MP School playground against constituency delimitation move initiated by the Election Commission and demanding creation of two Lok Sabha constituencies (Kokrajhar and Udalguri) in BTC.

Former BTC Chief and BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary, former BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari, Kokrajhar-West MLA Rabiram Narzary, former minister Pramila Rani Brahma, MCLA Doneswar Goyari, along with a large number of senior BPF leaders and workers actively participated in the program with posters and banners.

Later talking to media persons former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary accused ABSU and UPPL president Promod Boro’s ‘weak stance’ and alleged that because of their ‘silence’ over the issue, Udalguri has not became a parliamentary seat.