BPF plans October 5 oath-taking amid Durga Puja, CM Sarma confirms presence

Kokrajhar, Sept 29: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has set October 5, 2025, for its oath-taking and swearing-in ceremony at Kokrajhar Green Field, near the Secretariat, following its sweeping victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

The party, which won 28 of 40 seats, has formally invited Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to attend as Special Guest, while Governor Lakshman Acharya is expected as Chief Guests.

BPF Party President Hagrama Mohilary extended the invitation during a meeting in Dispur on Sunday, also welcoming political parties including the ruling UPPL and BJP, signalling a readiness to work with any front that comes forward.

Party sources said the date was finalised after consultations with the Chief Minister and the Governor, taking into account the ongoing Durga Puja break and the period of mourning following the sudden demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg earlier this month.

“The chosen date allows for wider participation from officials and supporters while ensuring the solemnity of the occasion,” a source added.

Responding to the invitation, CM Sarma said on social media, “Following the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council Elections, Shri Hagrama Mohilary, Hon’ble President of the BPF, along with the victorious candidates from his party called upon me today.He has invited me to his oath taking ceremony in Kokrajhar on 5th October 2025...”

The ceremony is expected to bring together dignitaries, party leaders, and supporters, marking the beginning of the newly elected council’s tenure with due decorum and significance.