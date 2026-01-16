BPF-led BTC lays foundation stones for five road projects worth Rs 6 Cr in Chirang

Chirang, Jan 16: The BPF-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Friday launched a series of road development projects in Chirang district, reinforcing its focus on improving rural connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

BTC Executive Member Paniram Brahma laid the foundation stones for the development of five roads in the Kajalgaon Council constituency, with a total investment of Rs 6 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme. Each road will be over one kilometre in length.

The roads include Bartalowa, Padmapur, Dangtal Amguri, Nilibari and Dhaligaon–Gaujonpuri.

While four roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore each, Brahma said the Dhaligaon–Gaujonpuri road would be developed with an enhanced allocation of Rs 2 crore.

Addressing the media, Brahma said the development works were being undertaken in line with the commitments made by the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) during the last Bodoland Territorial Council elections, under the leadership of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

He said the council would continue its efforts to address the essential needs of the people in the coming days. “After assuming charge as BTC Chief, several long-pending issues have been resolved and development work has gained momentum in the region. In just three-and-a-half months, construction of multiple roads has already begun,” Brahma said.

He added that the BTC administration was working to fulfil the five-point assurances announced by Mohilary, which include providing land pattas, employment opportunities for unemployed youth, strengthening self-help groups, and ensuring the welfare of senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Public Works Department, other departmental officials, party workers and local residents.