BPF-led Bodoland govt begins term; 36 members sworn in BTC Assembly

Kokrajhar, Oct 9: The newly constituted Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) government in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) held its first assembly session at the BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar, on Thursday.

The session was presided over by Speaker Tridip Daimary, who administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs).

A total of 36 MCLAs, including Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary and Deputy Chief Rihon Daimari, took their oaths during the session.

The event symbolised the formal beginning of the BPF-led administration, which has returned to power with promises of inclusive growth and renewed focus on development across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking after the ceremony, Derhasat Basumatary, Chief Whip of the BPF, said, “The oath-taking process for 36 members has been completed successfully. Only three members Pramod Boro, Rakesh Brahma, and Rekha Rani Das Boro could not attend the session due to personal reasons. Their oath will be administered at a later date. The next step will be the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.”

Interestingly, the swearing-in reflected the rich linguistic diversity of the Bodoland region. Out of the 36 members, 15 took their oaths in Boro, 14 in English, and 7 in Assamese, underscoring the multilingual fabric of the BTC.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP, which won five seats this time compared to nine in 2020, held a review meeting at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, to assess its performance in the recently concluded BTC elections.

The meeting, chaired by senior leaders, was attended by ministers, office-bearers, district in-charges, and both winning and defeated candidates from the BTC region.

State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami highlighted the party’s significant vote margins over the Congress across all BTC districts, asserting that the results reflected Congress’s declining influence under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership.

Goswami further informed that a two-day State-level BJP meeting will be held in Dibrugarh on October 9 and 10 to deliberate on the current political scenario and outline the party’s future strategy.

The inaugural Assembly session set the tone for the BPF government’s new term, with expectations of transparent governance, accelerated development and effective policy-making for the welfare of people across the four districts under the BTC.