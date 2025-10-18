BPF joins Assam NDA govt as Majbat MLA Charan Boro sworn into Sarma cabinet

Guwahati, Oct 18: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Saturday, bringing Majbat MLA Charan Boro of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on board. The swearing-in at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, at 11 a.m., saw senior ministers, party leaders, and officials in attendance.

With Boro’s induction, the BPF, which had so far extended outside support to the ruling BJP-led coalition, has now formally joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in state.

This marks the fourth expansion of Sarma’s cabinet since he assumed office in May 2021 and is likely to be the last before the upcoming assembly elections early next year.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event earlier, Chief Minister Sarma had hinted at the expansion, saying, “There is one seat vacant in the cabinet. I can confirm the name after reaching the office.”

Currently, the Assam Cabinet comprises 18 members, including the Chief Minister. Of these, 15 are from the BJP, two from ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and one from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The move follows BPF’s sweeping success in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, where the party, led by Hagrama Mohilary, bagged 28 of the 40 seats, making a strong comeback in the region.

Expressing optimism after the BTC results, Mohilary had said that discussions with the BJP regarding joining the NDA were progressing positively. “Talks are going in a positive direction,” he had remarked.

Chief Minister Sarma too had acknowledged after the polls that “all seats in the council are now with the NDA,” highlighting the growing consolidation of the alliance in the Bodoland region.

Boro’s induction is seen as a reflection of this renewed political alignment, strengthening the NDA’s foothold in lower Assam ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

