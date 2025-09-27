BPF conquers BTC polls with 28 of 40 seats; UPPL settles for just 7, BJP 5

Kokrajhar/Chirang, Sept 27: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a key constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, stormed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Assam, winning 28 of the 40 seats.

Under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary, the party significantly improved its tally from 17 seats in 2020, securing an absolute majority and restoring its dominance in the region.

The United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, both alliance partners in the outgoing council, lagged far behind with seven and five seats, respectively.

Mohilary himself won the Debargaon constituency but lost Chirangduar, while outgoing BTC chief and UPPL nominee Pramod Boro secured victory in Goimari, falling short in Dotma.

The 2020 elections had seen the BPF emerge as the single largest party with 17 seats, but the UPPL had formed the council with BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) support.

Elections to the 40-member council, covering Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur, were held peacefully on September 22, with no re-polls required.

One of the most closely watched battles was in Chirangduar and Debargaon, where BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary faced off against his former ally-turned-rival, UPPL’s Khampa Bargoyary.

Mohilary clinched Debargaon comfortably, while Bargoyary edged out a narrow win in Chirangduar by just 443 votes.

Kokrajhar emerged as a BPF stronghold, with the party winning 11 of the 12 constituencies.

The UPPL managed only a solitary victory at Srirampur, where Wilson Hasda triumphed. Prominent BPF winners included Doneswar Goyari (Baukhungri), Rabiram Narzary (Kachugaon), Derhasat Basumatary (Salakati), Moon Moon Brahma (Parbatjhora), Azamul Haque (Fakiragram), Antaz Ali (Guma), Jubiraj Basumatary (Banargaon), Mrityunjoy Narzary (Saraibil), Willium Narzary (Jamduar), and Prakash Basumatary (Dotma).

The Dotma result drew particular attention as Prakash Basumatary defeated UPPL president Pramod Boro, delivering a symbolic setback to the ruling party. With Mohilary’s comfortable win in Debargaon - his fifth consecutive victory - the BPF has not only strengthened its numerical position but also regained the psychological edge, reviving confidence among workers sidelined during the UPPL’s rise.

In Chirang, the BPF retained five constituencies. Shukur Singh Muchahari defeated BTR Executive Member Saikhang Basumatary by 3,300 votes in Chirang, while Paniram Brahma overcame UPPL candidate and former minister Chandan Brahma by 7,733 votes in Kajalgaon. James Basumatary also secured Nichima.

The UPPL captured two seats in the district: Khampa Bargoyary narrowly defeated Hagrama Mohilary by 443 votes in Chirang-Dua, while Dhananjay Basumatary edged past Jangila Hazwari in Manas-Serfang by 1,918 votes. BJP, Congress, and Trinamool Congress drew a blank in Chirang.

With inputs from agencies