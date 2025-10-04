BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary open to rejoining NDA, sets condition for BJP

Kokrajhar, Oct 3: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary on Friday announced that his party is open to rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agrees to drop the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) from the coalition.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a crucial Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar, Mohilary stressed that the decision reflects the sentiments of the people of Bodoland. “If BJP removes UPPL from the NDA, then BPF has no problem in aligning with the NDA again. Our condition is very clear,” he stated firmly.

Mohilary, who is set to take oath as the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on October 5, also revealed that seven to eight new executive members are expected to be sworn in alongside him. He highlighted that the primary focus of the new council would be to provide land pattas to the people of Bodoland, underscoring that land rights and ownership remain central to the party’s agenda.

The high-level meeting, attended by senior leaders including former minister Pramila Rani Brahma and other top members of the BPF’s policy-making body, discussed the party’s future strategy and governance priorities. Mohilary reiterated the BPF’s commitment to addressing key public issues and strengthening the political roadmap for Bodoland’s development.

The statement marks a fresh twist in Bodoland’s political landscape, where shifting alliances and conditions continue to shape the balance of power.