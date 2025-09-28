BPF chief Hagrama invites Assam Guv to swearing-in, signals readiness to work with all

Guwahati, Sept 28: Ahead of his swearing-in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on October 3, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary has extended an open invitation to political parties, including the ruling UPPL and the BJP, signalling his willingness to work with any front that comes forward.

“We have seen positive statements from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and UPPL chief Pramod Boro. If any party approaches us, we will welcome their support. We have already invited the Chief Minister, and we are trying to bring some cabinet ministers as well,” Mohilary said, after meeting Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday.

The BPF, which swept the BTC polls by winning 28 of 40 council seats, met the Governor to stake claim to form the council and extend invitations for the swearing-in ceremony.

Mohilary said the Governor’s presence would add significance, as the event coincides with his birthday. “We are expecting a formal confirmation from the Governor. If he visits, we will celebrate his birthday together,” he added.

Focusing on development, Mohilary said, “Our priority will remain the progress of BTC and its people.”

He also revealed plans for cultural projects, including a memorial park and a statue of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Kokrajhar to preserve his legacy.

Meanwhile, outgoing BTC CEM Pramod Boro formally submitted his resignation to the Governor, closing a five-year chapter on Sunday.

Reflecting on the mandate, he said, “I am thankful to the people of Bodoland for the five years they entrusted to us. Our top priority has always been peace in BTC, and that will continue. There may be reasons for our loss—perhaps expectations fell short or we did not fully capture public sentiment. But wherever necessary, we will continue to support the people of Bodoland and the government.”

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Sarma had confirmed that he will attend Hagrama’s oath-taking, while Governor Acharya is also expected to be present, setting the stage for a new phase in BTC politics under BPF, with a focus on land rights, development, and cultural preservation.