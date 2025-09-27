BPF, BJP set to form next BTC govt; CM calls Hagrama’s win ‘NDA’s victory’

Guwahati, Sept 27: The writing is on the wall that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the single largest party in the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, are set to form the next council government.

The coalition is expected to be officially announced by BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary at a BPF meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.

“Hagrama is our partner. He came to my residence early at 4 am today after winning the polls. He expressed gratitude and said we will all work together. He will remain with us. BPF is with BJP,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two parties over the past five years, noting that BPF leaders such as Durga Das Boro, Raviram Brahma, and Saran Boro regularly attended BJP legislature party meetings.

“Hagrama’s win is NDA’s victory. The BTC results mean that all the 40 BTC seats are in NDA’s hands. So, now one can gauge how well we will perform in the 15 Assembly seats in the region,” he said.

Continuing the goodwill, Sarma said he, along with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, will attend Hagrama’s oath-taking ceremony.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Congress, reiterating the state BJP’s narrative regarding Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan.

“The common people are well aware of this. In some BTC seats, Congress got only 100 to 150 votes. People have rejected them completely,” Sarma said.

When asked about the timeline for the SIT report on Gogoi, Sarma said it would be made public in October.

“I have already said that their leader is a Pakistan agent, and in October, when I present the SIT report, everyone will question whom Congress sent to lead the party,” he added.