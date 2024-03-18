BPF announces candidates for LS polls, to contest in 5 seats

Kokrajhar, Mar 18: The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) announced their candidates for two constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Bathou Kherai Resort in Chirang district.

The party has nominated Kampa Borgoyary for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency and Durga Das Boro for the Darrang Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.

BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary declared their candidates soon after the CWC meeting, which was held on Saturday at Bathou Kherai Resort in Chirang district of BTR.

Kampa Borgoyary is the former Deputy Chief of BTC, while Durga Das Boro is the sitting MLA from Kalaigaon constituency.

It may be mentioned that BPF is set to contest in 5 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam and for three more Lok Sabha constituencies—Barpeta, Guwahati, and Tezpur Lok Sabha constituencies—for which the BPF party will declare the candidates soon, Mohilary said.

Meanwhile, soon after getting the party ticket, Kampa Borgoyari reached BPF’s central office at Kokrajhar. He was accorded a warm welcome by the top BPF leaders and supporters.

Kampa Borgoyari expressed his happiness for nominating him for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency and claimed that the BPF will win the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin.