Border village battles water crisis as JJM runs dry ahead of BTR polls

South Makra, May 25: The promise of piped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has turned into a cruel irony for the residents of Number 1 South Makra, a remote area near the India-Bhutan border.

Despite the presence of a well-constructed water supply system, the taps have been dry for over a month. Villagers say they are now left with no choice but to fetch water from distant sources, up to two kilometers away, amid rising summer temperatures and parched conditions.

What was once envisioned as a lifeline has become an emblem of neglect and broken promises. The Jal Jeevan Mission project in this area, covering localities like Forest Game, 2nd Miya Para, and Bengali Para, has ground to a complete halt.

According to locals, the system stopped functioning more than a month ago due to non-payment of an electricity bill amounting to Rs 30,600, which resulted in the disconnection of power to the facility’s smart meter.

“The well near our house is almost dry. We’ve installed motors to draw whatever little water we can get, but it’s barely enough to meet our basic needs,” said one resident.

Another woman shared her struggle: “We walk for kilometers with little children just to fetch a few pots of water. The government keeps talking about issues, but that doesn’t solve our daily suffering. We’re tired of excuses.”

In a desperate cry for attention, some villagers have demanded that the authorities either restore the water supply immediately or bulldoze the defunct Jal Jeevan Mission structure. The facility, once hailed as a transformative project, now stands as a painful reminder of unmet expectations and administrative apathy.

To make matters worse, the crisis is unfolding just months ahead of the crucial Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) polls. Residents argue that if such basic services as water cannot be guaranteed now, what development can they expect once the votes are cast and counted?

“It’s been over a month since a single drop of water has come through the pipeline. We’re forced to carry water on bicycles and e-rickshaws for kilometers. The government promised water in every household, where is it now? Jal Jeevan Mission has become just a namesake,” said a visibly agitated local.

The gravity of the crisis is amplified by the region’s geography. Being situated at a higher elevation, the South Makra area faces a severe scarcity of natural water sources. Even wells and water sources maintained by the fire department have dried up. The situation is dire, yet authorities remain unresponsive.

Adding a ray of hope in this grim scenario, a member of the local community has taken it upon himself to distribute water from his private tanker. “In times like this, it’s not about religion or politics, it’s about humanity. If I can help ease their suffering, I will,” he said humbly.

Residents have also raised questions about the broader failure of political leadership in addressing the water crisis. “Why did the government even bother setting up the Jal Jeevan Mission here if they can’t ensure its basic functioning? For the past one and a half months, we’ve had no water, and yet no minister, no chief minister has come to visit us. But when it’s time for elections, they don’t hesitate to come asking for votes. Don’t they feel ashamed?” asked a protester.

As the crisis worsens, the community’s patience is wearing thin. What they demand is not sympathy but a swift, sustainable resolution, either through immediate water supply restoration or by ensuring such schemes are not reduced to hollow infrastructure.

Unless action is taken soon, South Makra’s water woes may escalate into a larger protest movement, forcing authorities to answer for their inaction and re-evaluate the implementation of vital schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission in remote and underserved areas.