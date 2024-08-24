Border tensions spike in Karimganj as sloganeering erupts during Assam CM's visit

Karimganj, Aug 24: A tense situation erupted along the India-Bangladesh border at Karimganj on Friday. The incident occurred reportedly during Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to the district.

According to reports, Bangladesh nationals at the Zakiganj immigration post, opposite the Karimganj immersion ghat, used loudspeakers to raise provocative slogans against India, intensifying concerns over relations between the two nations.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, Krishna Dwipayan Nath, confirmed the incident but noted that the exact date of the events could not be verified.

The slogans reportedly included inflammatory phrases such as "Varot jader Mamar Bari, Bangla chato taratari" (Those who have their maternal uncles’ homes in India, should leave Bangladesh immediately) and "Boycott Indian goods."

This incident comes amidst growing tension in India-Bangladesh relations, particularly following the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, marked by the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

The turmoil has also sparked fears of a potential influx of illegal immigrants into India, especially with the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, Assam Police apprehended two Bangladesh nationals at Badarpur Railway Station on Friday night.

The individuals had reportedly entered India illegally through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were en route to Bangalore.

In response, the Assam Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), swiftly pushed the Bangladesh nationals back across the border.

The situation at the border remains tense as authorities continue to monitor developments closely.

In light of the political unrest in Bangladesh, Assam, which shares a 262-km border with the country, has ramped up security along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The heightened vigilance, termed "Operation Alert", involves BSF personnel patrolling the border, particularly in the districts of Dhubri, Karimganj, Cachar, and South Salmara-Mankachar.