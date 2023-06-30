Border security of India, Bangladesh holds meeting over alleged infiltration

Karimganj, June 30: A Border Security Force of India and Border Guard of Bangladesh commandant level flag meeting was held on Thursday on the issue of a motorcyclist from Bangladesh has allegedly crossed the border on his bike and arrived in Karimganj district.

The border security system of the two countries was reviewed in the meeting organized in Shewla, Bangladesh. BSF seeks BGB’s help to trace biker.

It is to be mentioned that a Bangladeshi youth managed to enter Indian Territory through Sutarkandi land port on a motorcycle. Though the young man is still missing, his bike and helmet were found abandoned in Karimganj town Modan Mohan Road on Thursday.

Mridul Yadav, DC Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das, SP, C P Meena,DIG BSF and other high officials have already visited the border.

According to the police, the biker entered the Indian Territory, covering a distance of approximately 30 km, before abandoning his bike in the Karimganj area. Police found the abandoned bike in the middle of the road.

Karimganj district SP Partha Pratim Das said the Border Security Force (BSF) had momentarily opened the gates of the international border for maintenance work, providing an opportunity for the biker to illegally enter Indian territory.

“The incident took place during twilight hours, and for unknown reasons, the BSF did not resort to shooting. As soon as we received the information, we promptly initiated a search operation,” said Das.

The bike, bearing a Sylhet registration number, was discovered by a special police unit. It is also learnt that BSF lodged an FIR to Karimganj police station regarded the incident and police launch the search operation everywhere of the district.