Border fishing contest unites Assam, Meghalaya communities at disputed Hahim

Boko, Dec 21: A remarkable display of unity and harmony between Assam and Meghalaya was witnessed on Saturday as hundreds of participants from both the States gathered at Hahim in Kamrup district for a fishing competition along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The event drew around 300 competitors from diverse tribal communities including Khasi, Garo, Rabha and Bodo, who joined hands in the spirit of festivity and camaraderie.

Participants came not only from North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya but also from Goalpara, Kamrup, Sivsagar in Assam and even Nagaland, making the occasion a vibrant confluence of cultures.

Kailash Sharma, a key member of the organising committee, highlighted the significance of the annual event, which has been held since 2011. “We live in this border area where disputes often arise, but here in Hahim, people of all communities come together, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

We celebrate the Christmas spirit by fishing together and enjoying the day,” he said.

Sharma further noted that such initiatives help ease tensions and foster cooperation between the two neighbouring States.

The competition, held from 9 am to 2 pm in a large pond, offered attractive prizes to the winners.

The first prize of Rs 1 lakh was awarded to Silchon Marak of Darangiri in Goalpara district, who landed a fish weighing 3.615 kilograms.

The second prize of Rs 30,000 went to Kaspar from Tynghor in West Khasi Hills, while the third prize of Rs 10,000 was claimed by Simanta Das of Singra, Boko. In addition, 25 competitors received consolation prizes of Rs 2,500 each.

Participants employed a variety of traditional fishing techniques and feeds, ranging from earthworms and flour to larvae of wasps and silkworms.

The lively contest not only tested skill and patience but also reinforced the bonds of friendship across the border.

The fishing competition at Hahim has become a symbol of peace and goodwill, offering a refreshing counterpoint to the disputes that often mark the Assam-Meghalaya boundary.