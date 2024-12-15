Boragaon gangrape: Youth body demands strict action against perpetrators

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Boragaon gangrape incident, which occurred in the heart of the city, has sparked outrage and raised alarming questions about the State government's failure to ensure women's safety and maintain law and order in the capital city.

The heinous crime, where a woman was lured and gangraped by nine men in Boragaon, Guwahati has shaken the conscience of the State. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has slammed the incident as a shameful indictment of the government's inability to protect its citizens.

"This barbaric act has not only embarrassed our society but also exposed the hollowness of the so-called 'smart policing' initiative promoted by the Chief Minister," DYFI leaders said on Saturday.

Amid ongoing protests against rising crimes against women, this brutal incident highlighted the escalating vulnerability of women in Assam. Concern has been expressed by many over the disturbing pattern of sexual violence across the State, with victims ranging from schoolgirls to elderly women. The DYFI has demanded immediate arrests, fastrack trials, and severe punishments for the perpetrators.

"This incident shows how indifferent the government is towards women's safety. Instead of addressing the issue, the ruling BJP has repeatedly politicized rape cases for communal and electoral gains," the youth body asserted. "Giving a communal angle to the rape cases diverts attention from the actual crime, which eventually affects the prevention measures. The State government must abandon these communal perspectives and take stringent action against rape and also focus on creating widespread awareness to address these issues effectively," it added.