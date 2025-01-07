Bongaigaon's Golden Langurs threatened by highway & power lines

Bongaigaon, Jan 7: The frequent death of the rare golden langurs in accidents on the National Highway beside the Kakoijana Reserve Forest in Bongaigaon district has triggered concern among local residents and Nature activists.

The golden langurs (Trachypithecus geei) often come under speeding vehicles and get killed on the highway while crossing it either in search of food or for roaming around. Some of them even lost their lives via electrocution when they touched live power lines along the reserve forest area during arboreal movement.

When the locals of villages around the reserve forest raised the issue before Assam's Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass during his maiden visit to the reserve forest on December 17, he proposed to plant saplings of trees that bear fruits, and have edible parts, inside the reserve forest for these endangered primates to dis courage their movement outside the forest. Minister Dass also laid stress on the need to insulate the power lines to save the golden langurs from electrocution. He had further stated that he will discuss the matter with the departments concerned.

However, local Nature groups do not see any lasting solution in the suggestions made by the Tourism Minister for protection of this endangered species.

"Canopy bridges over the vulnerable spots of the Nation- al Highway beside the reserve forest can reduce the accidental death of the golden langurs," Nature group Aaranyak's west zone coordinator Dr Ashoke Kumar Das said, adding that over 12 golden langurs have lost their lives so far in accidents on the highway.

Mahidhar Ray, president of another Nature group named Green Manikpur, has demanded that the authorities concerned should insulate live power lines, erect canopy bridges over the highway, and initiate measures to regulate the speed of the vehicles plying on the highway.

Similarly, Arnab Bose, an activist of 'Nature's Foster', urged upon the authorities concerned to put up effective speed breakers and install cameras on the highway to monitor the speed of the vehicles, with the provision of imposing penalty on speed- limit violators.

For a lasting remedy to the crisis, a thorough technical and scientific study by experts is required to protect the golden langurs from fatal injuries caused by unnatural factors, Bose added.

Meanwhile, Bongaigaon district commissioner Nabadeep Pathak has taken up the issue with due seriousness and is trying his level best to resolve the crisis as soon as possible.