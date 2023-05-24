Bongaigaon: Unclaimed bags with suspected cannabis found in train coach

Guwahati, May 24: A total of six bags which were left unclaimed at a train coach in New Bongaigaon led to speculation following which a search operation was conducted. The content of the bags later turned out to be huge quantities of suspected cannabis.

On receiving information, a team of Railway Protection Force RPF conducted a search operation at train no 15087 on its arrival at New Bongaigaon railway station in platform no 1(A) during which six unattended bags were recovered near the toilet.

RPF team checked the bags and found 6 packets of suspected cannabis. Efforts were made to search the owner of the bag but nobody came forward nor was any clue found. Further, the bags were detrained from the coach. The total value of the suspected cannabis is Rs. 7, 33,000.