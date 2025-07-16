Bongaigaon twins allegedly sold after birth; one rescued, search on for second

Bongaigaon, July 16: A pair of newborn twins was allegedly sold off by their parents shortly after birth in Bongaigaon district on June 26.

One of the infants was recovered on Wednesday, while authorities are continuing efforts to trace the second child, believed to be in Dhubri district.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Dulumoni Sutradhar said the case is currently under police investigation and it is too early to confirm whether this is a case of illegal adoption or child trafficking.

“The police are investigating the matter, and we cannot comment yet on whether it is a case of illegal adoption,” she told the press.

Sutradhar further added that if illegal adoption is confirmed, First Information Reports (FIRs) will be filed against all involved parties.

A letter has already been sent to the Superintendent of Police, urging strict action in the event of legal violations, she said.

According to reports, the twins were reportedly born at Chilarai Hospital in Bongaigaon to a couple identified as Pranab Das and Budobala Das, residents of Ghilaguri.

DCPO officials were alerted by a complaint, following which they visited the couple's residence, only to find them absent.

Their extended family claimed that the couple had a stillborn baby and had performed the last rites.

However, when asked to produce official documentation to support the claim of a stillbirth, the family failed to provide any, officials said.

The DCPO team later visited Chilarai Hospital, where Budobala reportedly delivered the twins.

The hospital confirmed that the mother and babies were discharged on June 30, but staff had no information on their whereabouts thereafter.

“The parents have been summoned to our office. They said they would come, but they have not appeared yet,” the DCPO added.

Meanwhile, search operations are ongoing to locate the second child. Authorities are working closely with police in Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts to ensure both infants are safely recovered and those responsible are brought to justice.