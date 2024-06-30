Bongaigaon shootout case: Panchayat Secy’s wife among 6 arrested

Guwahati, June 30: The Assam Director General of Police, G P Singh on Sunday informed that six people were arrested in a case pertaining to the death of the Gram Panchayat Secretary in Bongaigaon.

The Gram Panchayat Secretary, identified as Chandrakanta Das, was shot dead by miscreants on June 26. The terrifying incident occurred at Chipansila. Notably, his wife was also arrested in the case.

Singh further informed that the vehicles, including motorcycle and the weapons used in the crime have also been recovered by Bongaigaon Police.

Reference recent murder of GP Secretary Sri Chandra Das in Bongaingaon - Total six persons have been arrested so far including the wife of the deceased Secretary. The vehicles, including motorcycle & the weapon used in crime have been recovered. Compliments to the… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 30, 2024

As per sources, the two miscreants came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at the Panchayat secretary, leading to his untimely death.

