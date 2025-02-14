Bongaigaon pharmacist held for woman's death after abortion, surrendered

Bongaigaon, Feb. 14: A pharmacist in Bongaigaon, identified as Abdur Rashid, reportedly surrendered to the police in Dhubri on Thursday, following a manhunt launched by Bongaigaon police to arrest him for allegedly running an illegal abortion clinic.

According to reports, Rashid had been on the run after a woman died on Wednesday following an abortion procedure at his clinic.

The deceased woman's family filed a complaint against Rashid at the Bongaigaon Sadar Police Station.

The family alleged that Rashid hid the reason of her death from them and is responsible for her death.

Locals report that the deceased, who had undergone an abortion at Rashid’s clinic, experienced a rapid deterioration in her condition.

When her health worsened, Rashid allegedly took her to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Following this, Rashid reportedly fled from the hospital and remained absconding until Thursday, when he reportedly surrendered in Dhubri.

Meanwhile, Bongaigaon District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohan Lal Meena has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

A police team led by District Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) N Singson and Deputy Superintendent of Police Anupjyoti Deka is investigating the case.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the Bongaigaon police stated that the investigation is ongoing.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot make any statement yet. We are looking into the matter,” the DSP said.