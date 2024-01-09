Bongaigaon Inspector of Schools suspended for negligence of duty

Guwahati, Jan 9: The Inspector of Schools in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has been placed under suspension over negligence of duty.

According to the official notification, the department of School Education received a report from the Director of Secondary Education stating that the accused Inspector of Schools, Jyotsna Rani Barman, AES, was absent in Headquarter unauthorisedly.

It was further reported that the Talent Search Examination, 2023 of State Academic Council, Assam for class-VIII, IX and X was held on December 31, 2023 (Sunday) and accordingly Barman was appointed as District Examination Controller cum Supervising Officer as well as Zonal Incharge of Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

“It has been reported in the aforementioned report that the Zone wise confidential Examination materials were sent to all the assigned Zone on 27.12.2023 from Director of Secondary Education, Assam by special messenger. However, Smti. Jyotsna Rani Barman, Inspector of Schools, Bongaigion was not found in the Headquarter to receive the above mentioned confidential materials. Smti. Jyotsna Rani Barman neither applied for any leave nor intimated to the Director regarding her absence. Moreover, Smti, Jyotsna Rani Barman, Inspector of Schools, BDC, Bongaigaon did not hand over the charge of office of the Inspector of Schools, Bongaigaon to any authorized person during her unauthorized absent,” the notice reads.

Stating this, the Department of School Education placed the Inspector of Schools under suspension for negligence of duty and traveling out of state without approval of competent authority.

It may be mentioned that the accused Inspector of Schools was earlier in 2020 reportedly nabbed under bribery charges while she was serving in Nalbari district.

She was caught by the sleuths of the anti-corruption bureau while taking a bribe amount of Rs. 15,000.