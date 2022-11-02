Bongaigaon College to hold first international seminar on environment

Guwahati, Nov 2: Environmental degradation has been an area of serious concern for the humanity over the years. Keeping in view of the environmental degradation and inviting scholarly discourse, Bongaigaon College is organising a two-day International Seminar on 3rd & 4th November, 2022.

As per reports, the multidisciplinary seminar entitled "Environmental Sustainability and Conservation: Issues and Challenges" will enlighten the main theme apart from focusing on many sub-themes by various scholars and academicians around the world.

The seminar will witness prominent speakers who have been invited from three countries of the world to enlighten on different scholarly aspects related to the theme.

The prominent speakers of the seminar will include, Dr.Kushum Shakya, Professor of Economics, Tribhuvan University, Nepal, Dr. Subha Ratna Shakya, Professor of Zoology, Tribhuvan University, Nepal, Dr. Mallika Pinnawala, Professor of Sociology, University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, Dr. Mahamed T. M. Mahes, Professor of Environmental Sociology, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dr. A. M. A. Suranjith Gunasekara, Professor of Sociology, University of Ruhana and Dr. Leishipen Khamrang, Associate Professor of Geography, Royal Thimphu College, Bhutan.

As informed by Dr. Dinesh Das, Principal of Bongaigaon College, it is the first ever International Seminar organised by Bongaigaon College which will have 324 research papers to be presented by academicians including research scholars of different universities and colleges across the world.

He hopes that the seminar will bring out the latest multidisciplinary perspectives on environmental degradation through the scholarly discourse in the seminar.