Bongaigaon College holds seminar on Quality Concerns in Higher Education

Guwahati, Aug 30: A National Seminar on "Quality Concerns in Higher Education: A View from India" was held at Bongaigaon College on 28th August, 2022.

The seminar was sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), where 92 participants across the country presented their research papers on the theme.

The keynote speaker for the seminar was Dr. Sandeep Kumar from the University of Delhi. While delivering the keynote address, Dr. Kumar emphasized on positioning Higher Education and National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) from a critical policy perspective. He also identified multifaceted problems in Higher Education of India and provided certain solutions keeping in mind National Education Policy, 2020(NEP).

Moreover, for different technical sessions resource persons like, Dr. Purabi Baishya of Gauhati University, Dr. Phunu Das Sarma of Cotton University and Dr. Mridula Devi of Bodoland University were invited in the national seminar.

The programme was hosted by Sonia Hussain of the Department of Education, Bongaigaon College, where the Welcome Speech was delivered by Dr. Dinesh Das, Principal, Bongaigaon College.

The seminar ended with a Vote of Thanks by Bijoy Boro of Department of Education of the college.