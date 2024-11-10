Bongaigaon by-poll: Sarbananda announces new bridge over Champavati river

Bongaigaon, Nov 10: During a poll rally in Bongaigaon on Friday, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, Diptimoyee Choudhury, will register victory from the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency seat with a margin of over 50,000 votes in the ensuing by-poll.

Besides making this claim, Sonowal also assured the voters of Bidyapur, where he addressed the poll rally, to construct a bridge over Champavati river soon. "Since Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury had requested me for the bridge, which is a long-pending demand of the people in the area, I will certainly take an initiative to fulfil the demand," the union minister said.

Elaborating on various welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government, both at the Centre and the State, Sonowal also urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of Diptimoyee Choudhury in the ensuing by-polls to continue with the development works in areas under the Bongaigaon constituency.

Meanwhile, in his address, Phani Bhusan Choudhury made it clear before the voters of the minority communities that BJP is not anti-Muslim. Otherwise, Muslim beneficiaries could not have got the benefits of various government schemes like other beneficiaries, he said.

He also expressed the hope that the voters from the minority communities will support their alliance candidate in the by-poll.

Ministers Urkhaw Gowra Brahma, Ranjit Kumar Dass and NDA nominee for the constituency Diptimoyee Choudhury also spoke at the poll rally.





By-

Correspondent