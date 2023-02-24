Bongaigaon: Baby Golden Langur tries to wake up mother killed in road accident

Abhayapuri, Feb 24: In a heart wrenching incident, a baby golden langur was seen trying to wake up its dead mother who was killed in a road accident near Kakoijana Reserved Forest in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

A video of the distressing incident has gone viral on social media wherein the baby was seen crying and shouting while it held on to the dead body of its mother.

As per sources, the accident took place in the morning when a group of langurs were about to cross the national highway in search of food. A brick carrying truck bearing registration number AS 18 AC 4380 hit the female golden langur following which it died.

The Kakoijana Reserved Forest is famous for the golden langur. The villagers of Kakoijana village have taken various steps from time to time for the conservation of the almost extinct species. However, the government administration has not taken any concrete steps for the conservation of the animals, said sources.

Moreover, local people have repeatedly urged the authorities to make arrangements to impose a speed limit on the national highway but no further step has been taken resulting in the death of the golden langur on Friday.

The Abhayapuri forest department rescued the young offspring and sent it to Kokrajhar for better treatment. Questions are now being raised on the government administration and the conservation of the golden monkey which is on the verge of extinction.