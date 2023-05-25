Bollywood ‘villain’ Ashish Vidyarthi marries Assam girl Rupali Barua

Guwahati, May 25: Bollywood Actor known for his roles as ‘villain’ Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Baruah, who hails from Assam, in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata on Thursday.

Ashish and Rupali had a quiet registry marriage in presence of family and close friends.

The wedding was a blend of cultures that each of them represent. Rupali wore a beautiful white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam while Ashish matched his wife with white and gold Mundu from Kerala.

The veteran actor, who has worked in numerous film industries, was born on June 19, 1962, in Delhi. In a career that began in 1986, Ashish Vidyarthi has appeared in a number of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali films.

He has so far contributed to almost 300 films in 11 different languages. In his debut film Sardar, which was based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Ashish Vidyarthi portrayed VP Menon.

It may be mentioned here that the National award-winning actor was earlier married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, an Indian actor, singer, and theatre artist.