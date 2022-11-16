Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for Emergency in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 16: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has started her schedule of shooting for upcoming film "Emergency" in Assam on Wednesday. The actor known for her controversial remarks had recently visited different locations in Assam before starting the shoot recently.

The actor took to her Instagram and wrote, "Ok, let's do this. Commencing Assam schedule… #Emergency".

The film will be based on the real Emergency in India back in 1975, where the actress will be essaying the character of then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi



As per reports, the film is written and directed by Ranaut herself.

Actor Anupam Kher will play J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will play former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman will act as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry to play author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.



Meanwhile, actor Hrithik Roshan is also reportedly shooting for his next film Fighter in Tezpur Air Force Station where he will be joined by Bollywood actors, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor later.