Boko river suffers as market waste piles up, pollution threatens environment & livelihoods

Boko, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat or 'Clean India' Mission in 2014 to improve waste management and eliminate open defecation. However, the Swachh Bharat Mission has failed in the Boko market area, especially when it comes to the river Boko, which is used as a dustbin of sorts in the area.

As a result, the river has been totally polluted by garbage, plastic products, offal of fish and meat.

The river Boko originates in the West Khasi Hills district of the neighbouring state of Meghalaya and is fed by streams and small rivers flowing from the mountains surrounding the Boko region. The river eventually joins the mighty Brahmaputra as a tributary.

Unfortunately, some people are using the river as a dumping ground and destroying the natural environment of the river and the area as a whole.

A bridge exists on NH-17 over the river Boko in the Boko market area under Borpara revenue village, and people throw all their garbage and waste materials into the river from this bridge.

Bijay Rabha, who works in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council's (RHAC's) inspection bungalow along the river, expressed regret over the issue:

"I always exhort the shopkeepers and common public not to dump garbage and other waste materials in the river. However, they always come and throw their garbage, including offal and other waste material of meat and fish, into the river."

Anupam Rabha from Kaliabori village said that many villages, including Borpara, Kaliabori, Nabapur and Bakarapara, are affected by pollution of the river Boko. Rabha asserted that the condition of the river is worsening day by day and the water has become oily, sticky, and smelly.

He added that the river's water has become toxic and hence the cattle of the nearby area have stopped drinking from the river.

Rabha said: "In the Hindu religion, a river is needed for completing many rituals for marriages and other events. However, it is now impossible to perform such rituals in the river Boko due to rampant pollution."

Rabha also said that the contaminants and particulates are seeping into the river bed or soil and polluting groundwater sources such as wells and boreholes.

Ranjit Doloi, president of the new Boko market committee, said that though the previous committees did not take any action to protect the river in the last 21 years, the newly formed committee is taking the matter very seriously.

Therefore, the committee will discuss the matter at its first executive meeting and, if needed, whosoever dumps their garbage into the river will be fined.

Meanwhile, Durgeswar Rabha, general secretary of the new market committee, informed that more than 450 shops exist in the Boko market area, including vegetable shops, fruit shops, restaurants, cloth stores, electronic stores, fish and meats shops, etc.

When contacted, Boko circle officer Dibash Bordoloi said that he will discuss the matter with the Boko block development officer and find a way to clean the river.