Bokakhat blast poachers’ work, not ULFA-I’s, says CM; two suspects identified

Guwahati, June 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said that Tuesday evening’s grenade blast in Bokakhat may be linked to Assam Police’s intensified crackdown on poaching activities, rather than the usual militant angle.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in Dispur, the Chief Minister noted that such incidents are often associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), but this case appears to be different.

“Usually, in such cases, we tend to associate the ULFA. However, Golaghat police suspect that the low-intensity grenade explosion on Tuesday night may be linked to poaching. Two youth believed to be involved have been identified but are currently absconding,” Sarma said.

He added that a clearer picture would emerge once the suspects are arrested. “The ULFA is not the only angle under consideration. The police are examining all possible factors and players. Once the absconders are apprehended, we will know whether they acted independently or were working at the behest of other groups,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh had also indicated that the blast did not bear the hallmarks of a militant operation.

“We are not seeing signs of involvement from any militant outfit at this stage. Based on recent arrests and the crackdown on poaching and drugs, we believe the blast may be a retaliatory act by frustrated elements involved in these crimes,” he said.

Backing his statement with data, SP Singh noted, “Over the past few months, more than 50 poachers have been arrested, two killed in encounters, and 11 illegal firearms—including an AK-56—have been seized. Our operations have significantly disrupted poaching and drug trafficking networks in the region. This may well be an act of revenge.”

The grenade blast occurred around 8:20 pm on Tuesday in the Panbari area of Bokakhat, Golaghat district, injuring three Assam Police personnel. Two unidentified bike-borne assailants reportedly targeted the 11th Battalion Assam Police camp, formerly occupied by CRPF forces, triggering panic among local residents.

The injured officers have been identified as Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika.

SP Singh confirmed that splinters and other suspicious materials were recovered from the site. Meanwhile, an intensive manhunt has been launched across the region to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.