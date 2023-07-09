Body of woman found floating in Assam's Biswanath

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Jul 9: An unidentified dead body of a woman was found floating in the Burigang drain at Japoriguri in Assam’s Biswanath on Sunday.
Reortedly, a fisherman spotted the body and later reported it to the authorities.
Meanwhile, police initiated an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased.
