Assam

Body of woman found floating in Assam's Biswanath

By The Assam Tribune
Body of woman found floating in Assam's Biswanath
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Jul 9: An unidentified dead body of a woman was found floating in the Burigang drain at Japoriguri in Assam’s Biswanath on Sunday.

Reortedly, a fisherman spotted the body and later reported it to the authorities.

Meanwhile, police initiated an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased.

The Assam Tribune


