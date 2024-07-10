Body of soldier from Assam lost in Ladakh avalanche returned

Guwahati, Jul 10: The dead body of a soldier from Assam who went missing in Ladakh is being brought home, according to Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu.

The deceased jawan, identified as Gautam Rajbongshi, a soldier from Dhemaji's Gogamukh, along with three other soldiers, went missing in Ladakh during a routine training exercise, likely due to an unexpected avalanche near Mount Kun.

The unfortunate incident occurred on October 8, 2023, nine months ago.



At the time, the authorities were not able to find the bodies of the missing soldiers.

The education minister mentioned that the body has been sent back after identification.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Pegu wrote "The remains of Gautam Rajbongshi, a valiant soldier from Gogamukh who gave his life in defence of Mother India, are being returned home. After being identified, the soldier's body was retrieved and transported to Gogamukh. The body of the soldier, who was killed in a glacier in Ladakh 10 months ago, has been recovered and brought to Gogamukh after identification. I pay my respects to the brave soldier Gautam Rajbanshi who died in the service of the motherland and I humbly request the people of Dhemaji to pay their last respects to the martyred heroic soldier.”







