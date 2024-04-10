Body of newborn recovered in Karimganj, probe underway

Karimganj, April 10: In a tragic discovery, the lifeless body of an infant was found on the roadside near Kaliganj Basic Training centre, located in Karimganj District on Tuesday.

The deceased infant's body was discovered inside a packing bundled of clothes under a tree.

Upon making the distressing discovery, concerned locals immediately alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from the police.

The body of the baby was rescued and sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Dr Rupanjan Das in-charge Kaliganj mini hospital after preliminary investigation of the body informed that it was pre-matured delivery for which the eyes, hair and other parts of body of the infant was not developed.

Sensation prevailed in the region as the death of the infant and abandonment by inhuman parents have left many in shock and in furor.