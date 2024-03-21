Body of missing youth recovered in Jorhat

Jorhat, March 21: In a tragic turn of events, the body of a young man was discovered on the banks of the Bhogdoi River in Jorhat town, sparking suspicions of foul play by his family.



The youth's body was found near the Bhogdoi bridge within the jurisdiction of the Jorhat Sadar police station.

According to sources, the youth had been missing since Wednesday, and his mobile phone was conspicuously absent from the scene where his body was recovered.

Suspicions surrounding the death of the youth is compounded by allegations of rampant drug trafficking. It is believed that the youth may have fallen victim to disputes related to the illicit drug trade prevalent in the region. Although he was formerly grappling with drug addiction, he had been undergoing treatment and remained clean for the past six to seven months.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased is demanding swift action to apprehend those responsible for his untimely demise.