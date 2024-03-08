86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Body of missing girl found near Dangtal in Bongaigaon

By The Assam Tribune
Body of missing girl found near Dangtal in Bongaigaon
AT Photo 

Bongaigaon, March 8: In a distressing turn of events, the lifeless body of a young girl, missing for the last three days, was discovered today near Dangtal Railway Market in Bongaigaon district.

According to sources, the girl’s disappearance has been reported to the authorities on March 6, with a formal FIR lodged by her family at the Bongaigaon police station.

The circumstances leading to her untimely demise remain unclear, prompting the police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Assam Tribune


