Body of missing girl found near Dangtal in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, March 8: In a distressing turn of events, the lifeless body of a young girl, missing for the last three days, was discovered today near Dangtal Railway Market in Bongaigaon district.

According to sources, the girl’s disappearance has been reported to the authorities on March 6, with a formal FIR lodged by her family at the Bongaigaon police station.

The circumstances leading to her untimely demise remain unclear, prompting the police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.