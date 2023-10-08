Body of missing Army jawan from Assam recovered in Sikkim

Guwahati, Oct 8: With the continuous tragedies unfolding in Sikkim, another unfortunate incident occurred after the body of an army jawan from Assam who went missing during the flash flood was recovered on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased jawan has been identified as Mitul Kalita of Assam’s Baksa district.

Reportedly, the body will be transported from Sikkim to his hometown this evening for his final rites.

Mitul was posted in West Bengal’s Alipurduar and he was instructed to visit Sikkim for official work by his department, but unfortunately, he went missing on his way back due to a cloudburst in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled for the departed soul via micro-blogging site ‘X’.





शहीद जवान अमर रहे 🇮🇳



A tragic loss for Assam as it loses a braveheart in Mitul Kalita of Indian Army, from Baksa District, in the unfortunate flash flood in Sikkim.



My prayers for the departed soul & condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.



Om Shanti 🙏@adgpi pic.twitter.com/2bfcfy0MaZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2023



