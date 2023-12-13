Body of ex-militant recovered from Assam-Manipur border in Cachar

Silchar, Dec 13: Cachar Police recovered the body of a person lying near the paddy field of Namdailang, about 1 km from Rongaijan village in Jirighat area under Lakhipur constituency, close to the Assam-Manipur interstate border in Cachar district.

Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, PK Bhuiyan, while talking to The Assam Tribune, informed that the deceased person has been identified as Gaidinchungpow Rongmei, aged 56 years.

As per preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased person was an ex-cadre of the Naga National Council and is currently a cultivator and small businessman. During the preliminary enquiry it is learnt that he was having some financial disputes with people belonging to his own community.

The IGP (L&O) informed that based on the information received from the Chairman of Namdailang village, the body of the deceased person was recovered by Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and his team amidst protests by women in the vicinity.

While the body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem, the situation has been brought under control, and further investigation is in progress, the IGP(L&O) added.