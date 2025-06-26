Body of Dipti Tanti recovered from Desang River, husband confesses to murder

Demow, June 26: In a shocking development, the body of Dipti Tanti, the woman who had been missing, was recovered from the Desang river on June 21. Dipti was the wife of Naren Tanti and a resident of Horu Deroi Ambari Gaon. Mentionably, Naren Tanti was the president of the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee.

According to sources, Naren Tanti had filed a missing report in Demow police station regarding his wife on June 15. Naren had alleged that his wife was murdered and named Karan Mirdha, Kripa Ghasi, and Muhan Suri as suspects in the FIR. The Demow police apprehended Mirdha, Ghasi, and Suri and started an investigation. Later, an FIR was lodged against Naren Tanti also, and he was apprehended by the police. According to a police source, the apprehended persons were produced be-fore the court in Sivasagar June 23. Kripa Ghasi and Muhan Suri are in judicial custody now while Karan Mirdha and Naren Tanti are in police remand.

A major twist emerged after the police interrogation revealed that the missing woman's husband, Naren Tanti, confessed to orchestrating her murder. Tanti has admitted that he murdered his wife Dipti Tanti, and disposed of her body in the river. Tanti also named one Dip Pandav as his accomplice in the crime who helped Naren in disposing Dipti's body in the river. Naren promised Dip a sum of Rs 40,000 for his help.

Acting on this information, Demow police arrested Dip Pandav and he was produced before the Sivasagar court on Tuesday.

Following his confession, the AASAA Sivasagar committee has expelled Naren Tanti from the Association. They have also demanded strict punishment for Naren Tanti.

Earlier, a lady named Konwar Dehingia was reported missing on March 14. Villagers soon accused her husband, Basanta Dehingia, of murdering her and disposing of the body. An interrogation with the husband lead to him confessing to committing the crime on March 12 and he was subsequently remanded into police custody.