Body found at Pathini Tea Estate in Karimganj

Karimganj, May 15: In a tragic incident, the body of a person was found in the Pathini Tea Garden under the Patherkandi circle of Karimganj district.

The deceased has been identified as Nibash Balmik Das (26), a casual employee of Pathini TE.

According to sources, Nibash has been missing from his house since May 13. The body of Nibash was found floating in a reservoir of TE by a labourer while he was working in the garden on Tuesday.

The local police immediately rushed to the spot and informed the circle officer. Police, with the help of local people, have recovered the body from the reservoir and sent it for a postmortem.

However, the circumstances surrounding the death of Nibash Balmik Das remain unclear.