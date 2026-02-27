Bodo villages in Dhekiajuli allege neglect, eye alternative leadership

Dhekiajuli, Feb 27: Allegations of neglect and lack of basic infrastructure have surfaced from several Bodo-dominated villages under the 65 No. Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly Constituency in Sonitpur district, with residents claiming that major government welfare schemes have not reached their areas for years.

Villagers from Durgapur, Kowbari, Thoribari, Anjalipara, Keremere Gurungjuli, Pub Pansiri and Cherengjuli alleged glaring disparities in development, citing poor road connectivity, absence of bridges and culverts, lack of healthcare facilities, inadequate educational infrastructure and non-availability of safe drinking water.

Residents expressed strong resentment against local MLA and Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, accusing him of failing to ensure basic amenities in the constituency.

“For the last five years, Ashok Singhal has been our MLA, but he has failed to do anything for us. On this basis, we are thinking of changing our MLA. We are looking for an alternative for the sake of development. There are no good roads, no proper panchayat support and several basic facilities are missing,” a local resident said.

Due to the deplorable condition of roads, ambulances reportedly cannot reach interior villages, especially during the monsoon season. Parents also said that children are often forced to miss school as the roads become virtually impassable.

Another villager highlighted the absence of basic civic amenities.

“There are several issues. Roads are in a poor condition and there are no culverts or bridges. We also do not have a medical sub-centre. After living here for so many years, if we are deprived of basic facilities, how are we supposed to survive?” he asked.

Land rights have also emerged as a major concern. A resident claimed that despite living in the area for more than five decades, many families have not received land pattas.

“We have been living here for over 50 years. Irrespective of all elections, we have not received land pattas till now. We only have forest rights title certificates, but they are of no use. If we were given land pattas, our children could have taken loans and engaged in farming. We are living like animals in today’s 5G age,” he said.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, several residents indicated that they are considering supporting an alternative candidate.

Many locals openly backed Ansuma Basumatary, a prospective candidate of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), urging the party to field him from the constituency.

“If Ansuma Basumatary gets a ticket from BPF, we will support him,” a villager said.

Another resident demanded a local representative. “The MLA of Dhekiajuli has not extended welfare schemes or development projects to us. He is not a local. This time, we want a new and local MLA,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another villager added that trust in the incumbent had eroded.

“It has been 10 years with Ashok Singhal as MLA. How are we supposed to trust him again? He has not resolved our issues. We do not trust him anymore,” he said.