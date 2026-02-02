Bodo Peace Accord leaves no room for Special Revision in BTR: Mohilary

Chirang, Feb 2: Amid recent unrest in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) over alleged encroachment, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Monday, opposed the proposed Special Revision (SR) in the Sixth Schedule area, calling it “unnecessary and contrary” to the spirit of the Bodo Peace Accord.

Mohilary said the peace accord, which was legislatively passed, conferred legal status on all residents living in the region at the time of its signing.

“All those who were residing here when the accord was signed are legal residents of the BTR. Respecting that decision and the accord, we do not see any need for Special Revision in this region,” he said.

The BTC Chief made the remarks while laying the foundation stones of three major development projects worth Rs 130 crore in Assam’s Chirang district.

The projects include a Traditional Food Park at Ballamguri in Bijni, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore; the Udangshri Alari Prem Singh Brahma Auditorium Hall at Kajalgaon, the district headquarters, with an outlay of Rs 30 crore; and a Bodoland Eco Resort at Dadgiri near the Bhutan border, estimated to cost Rs 50 crore.

Speaking on the food park, the BPF supremo said the project had originally been initiated during the tenure of the Pramod Boro-led BTC government but had stalled due to the non-sanctioning of funds.

“The project was started earlier, but funds were not sanctioned. Considering social welfare, we revisited it and requested funds from the government. Now that the funds have been sanctioned, the foundation has been laid,” he said.

Citing manpower constraints, Mohilary said the food park would be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“We are facing a shortage of manpower. Therefore, the project will be leased out to private companies under a PPP model,” he added.

On political representation, Mohilary also played down the significance of Rajya Sabha seats for the BTC amid discussions over three vacant Upper House seats from Assam. “

What is the need for Rajya Sabha seats for us? The BTC is our main concern. Whether representation goes to Delhi or Dispur makes no difference,” he said.

Reiterating the council’s position on governance, Mohilary said the BTC does not have authority over election-related matters.

“All we have requested the Assam Chief Minister is to respect the Bodo Peace Accord signed on February 10, 2003. In that context, there is no need for any Special Revision,” he said.